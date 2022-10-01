WATCH: Umpire Aleem Dar gets hit by a Haider Ali pull shot during PAK vs ENG 6th T20I

Pakistan and England locked horns in the sixth T20I of the ongoing 7-match series on Friday, where the tourists managed to register a dominating 8-wicket triumph.

English opener Phil Salt sizzled with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 88 off just 41 deliveries, including 13 fours and three sixes, to take his side over the finish line in 14.3 overs.

While Friday night was lit up by Salt at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, there was another moment involving on-filed umpire Aleem Dar that captured everyone’s attention. Dar escaped what could be a major injury after he was hit on his leg by a pull shot from Pakistan batter Haider Ali.

It all happened during the sixth over when Dar was stationed at the square leg region. England pacer Richard Gleeson bowled a short delivery and Haider attempted a pull shot to gain the advantage. The shot was hit so hard that it quickly travelled to the square leg and before Dar could move out the white leather hit him on his leg.

Dar looked in some pain as the 54-year-old was seen limping for a few minutes before the play resumed.

Here is the video:

“Very happy, the way we batted in particular was outstanding. We killed the game straight away, shows that if we stick to the processes, we can win. The seamers were very good today. There was also no slogging today, just some good shots off-side and leg-side by our batters. It’s been a good series, 3-3 heading into the final and all to play for. (On Jos Buttler) He’s training a lot more now, we don’t know though if we may risk him with the World Cup so close. There are games to play in Australia as well,” said winning captain Moeen Ali after the game.