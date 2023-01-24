From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: Cricket fraternity pour wishes to newly-married KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

  • KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married in a private ceremony on Monday, January 23.

  • Indian cricket fraternity wished the newly-married couple on social media.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty, Suresh Raina (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot on Monday, January 23, in a private function in Khandala. Rahul and Athiya were dating each other for a long time and made their relationship public on last year’s Valentines day before finally getting married to each other.

The Indian opener took a break from his national duties and is not part of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

After getting hitched to Athiya, Rahul shared the pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter handle with a beautiful caption which read, “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

The cricket fraternity took no time to extend heartfelt and utmost warm wishes to the newly married couple. Former India captain Virat Kohli and Rahul’s school friend-cum-cricketer Mayank Agarwal wished the couple on Instagram.

Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli
Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Instagram)

Rahul’s teammate Suryakumar Yadav took to Twitter and extended his wishes. Surya wrote: “Congratulations to the loveliest, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty. Wish you the very best for the most important partnership of your life!”

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina wished the couple a happy married life. He wrote: “Congratulations @klrahul & @theathiyashetty. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness.”

Here is how others reacted:

