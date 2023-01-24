From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: Cricket fraternity pour wishes to newly-married KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot on Monday, January 23, in a private function in Khandala. Rahul and Athiya were dating each other for a long time and made their relationship public on last year’s Valentines day before finally getting married to each other.

The Indian opener took a break from his national duties and is not part of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

After getting hitched to Athiya, Rahul shared the pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter handle with a beautiful caption which read, “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

"In your light, I learn how to love…" ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽@theathiyashetty pic.twitter.com/1VWxio5w6W — K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 23, 2023

The cricket fraternity took no time to extend heartfelt and utmost warm wishes to the newly married couple. Former India captain Virat Kohli and Rahul’s school friend-cum-cricketer Mayank Agarwal wished the couple on Instagram.

Rahul’s teammate Suryakumar Yadav took to Twitter and extended his wishes. Surya wrote: “Congratulations to the loveliest, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty. Wish you the very best for the most important partnership of your life!”

Congratulations to the loveliest, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty 🤗

Wish you the very best for the most important partnership of your life! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TxF8Y4Mbfb — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 23, 2023

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina wished the couple a happy married life. He wrote: “Congratulations @klrahul & @theathiyashetty. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness.”

Congratulations @klrahul & @theathiyashetty. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness. pic.twitter.com/rXTOzOpulO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 23, 2023

Here is how others reacted:

Congratulations @klrahul and @theathiyashetty Wishing both of you a lifetime of love and happiness🤗 https://t.co/ZqZlGa9Yrl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 23, 2023

Many congratulations to @theathiyashetty & @klrahul on their wedding. Here's wishing the couple a very happy married life. pic.twitter.com/KpAts8gOVr — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) January 23, 2023

Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. Warmest wishes on your big day 🤗❤️ @klrahul @theathiyashetty https://t.co/By4tnopkhd — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 23, 2023

Congratulations @klrahul for new innings. Wish both of you happy married life ahead.#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding https://t.co/sSfulehryO — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) January 23, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to lovely couple @klrahul & @theathiyashetty . My best wishes are with you as you begin the most important innings of your life. May Waheguru bless you with immense love and Happiness. #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/zOqBJynI3B — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 23, 2023

Congrats to you both 👍🏻 ಇಬ್ಬರಿಗೂ ಒಳ್ಳೆದಾಗಲಿ — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 23, 2023

Heartiest congratulations & Best wishes for new innings bro @klrahul & bhabhi @theathiyashetty ♥️ https://t.co/RRYw9wE25U — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) January 23, 2023

Congratulations. Wishing you a happy married and a blessed life together. 🎉 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 23, 2023

Hearty congratulations to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on their wedding. Wish them lots of joy in their life together. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 23, 2023