ICC lists out Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2022; Babar Azam named captain

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men’s ODI Team of the Year 2022 on Tuesday, January 24. The special XI comprised of players who showed supreme consistency throughout the year. The international apex body picked two players from India, New Zealand, West Indies and Australia, and one each from Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was named the captain of the side, while the wicketkeeping duties were given to Tom Latham. Babar scored 679 runs from just nine matches for Pakistan in 2022, whereas Latham made 558 runs in 15 matches for the Black Caps.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who was picked in the T20I Team of the Year 2022, found his place in the ODI XI as well.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022: