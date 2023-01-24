ICC lists out Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2022; Babar Azam named captain

  • ICC has announced the Men's ODI Team of the Year of 2022.

  • Babar Azam has been named the captain of the special XI.

ICC lists out Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2022; Babar Azam named captain
Babar Azam named captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022 (Image Source: Twitter)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men’s ODI Team of the Year 2022 on Tuesday, January 24. The special XI comprised of players who showed supreme consistency throughout the year. The international apex body picked two players from India, New Zealand, West Indies and Australia, and one each from Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was named the captain of the side, while the wicketkeeping duties were given to Tom Latham. Babar scored 679 runs from just nine matches for Pakistan in 2022, whereas Latham made 558 runs in 15 matches for the Black Caps.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who was picked in the T20I Team of the Year 2022, found his place in the ODI XI as well.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022:

  • Babar Azam (Pakistan) (captain)
    Matches: 9, Runs: 679, Avg: 84.87, Highest: 114, SR: 90.77, 100s: 3, 50s: 5
  • Travis Head (Australia)
    Matches: 9, Runs: 550, Avg: 68.75, Highest: 152, SR: 112.24, 100s: 2, 50s: 3
  • Shai Hope (West Indies)
    Matches: 21, Runs: 709, Average: 35.45, Highest: 127, 100s: 3, 50s: 2
  • Shreyas Iyer (India)
    Matches: 17, Runs: 724, Average: 55.69, Highest: 113*, 100s: 1, 50s: 6
  • Tom Latham (New Zealand) (wicketkeeper)
    Matches: 15, Runs: 558, Avg: 55.80, Highest: 145 (not out), SR: 101.27, 100s: 2, 50s: 2
  • Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
    Matches: 15, Runs: 645, Highest: 135 (not out), SR: 87.16, 100s: 3, 50s: 5; Wickets: 8
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)
    Matches: 15, Runs: 330, 100s: 1, 50s: 1; Wickets: 24, Economy Rate: 5.44
  • Alzarri Joseph – West Indies
    Matches: 17, Wickets: 27, Avg: 25.70, Economy Rate: 4.61
  • Mohammed Siraj – India
    Matches: 15, Wickets: 24, Avg: 23.50, Eco: 4.62
  • Trent Boult – New Zealand
    Matches: 6, Wickets: 18, Avg: 12.38, Economy Rate: 3.98
  • Adam Zampa – Australia
    Matches: 12, Wickets: 30, Best: 5/35, Average: 17.53, Economy rate: 4.99

