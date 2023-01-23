ILT20 2023, WATCH: Joe Root grabs eyeballs with stunning scoop shots in Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates clash

Former England captain Joe Root is considered one of the best batters in the world and is known for his unreal consistency and remarkable ability to play a wide range of shots. Root, who has attained major success in Test cricket, is rocking the charts these days with his completely different style of batting in the ongoing International T20 League (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Notably, Root has an identity of playing with rock-solid technique in cricket, but he is seen in a new avatar in ILT20. The right-handed batter is taking bowlers to the cleaners right from the word go while representing Dubai Capitals.

In the 13th match of ILT20 between Capitals and MI Emirates, Root exhibited a tremendous batting display, smashing a jaw-dropping 82 runs from just 54 deliveries. He slammed eight fours and three sixes and formed a game-changing 119 runs partnership with skipper Rovman Powell, who also played a blistering knock of 97, laced up with 10 sixes and 4 fours.

During his outstanding batting, Root played his signature shots, including a scoop shot, which he has executed to great success in both international and domestic cricket. For the unversed, the scoop is something which is executed by a batter when the ball is bowled wide of the off-stump, and the batter plays the ball with a vertical bat, scooping it over the head of the wicket-keeper or targeting the fine-leg region.

Root did the same twice during his super impressive knock. He first hit Muhammad Waseem for a boundary with a scoop during the 15th over. Sat down, took it on the full and lapped it over short fine. Then in the 16th over, Root again bent down and smashed a six against Zahoor Khan.

