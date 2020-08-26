The 14th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, will witness a clash between the fourth and fifth-placed sides in the points table.

Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) is coming off a decisive win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), while Barbados Tridents (BT) are going through a difficult patch with two successive defeats.

The clash at Queens’ Park Oval in Trinidad will be a hard-fought one, with a couple of important points up for grabs.

BT vs JT, Probable XI:

Barbados Tridents:

The Tridents’ bowling department has done a reasonable job thus far, but it is the batting unit which has failed to stand-up. The Jason Holder-led side might look to solidify their middle-order, which has caused a problem.

Probable XI:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs:

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, appear to be a balanced unit, with the likes of Fidel Edwards and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman getting amongst the wickets.

Rovman Powell and Co. would not want to tamper with the winning combination, which helped them cruise towards victory against GAW.

Probable XI:

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Here are the fantasy suggestions:

Suggestion #1:

Johnson Charles, Chadwick Walton (wk), Rovman Powell, Corey Anderson, Asif Ali, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Mitchell Santner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nyeem Young

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice Captain: Sandeep Lamichanne

Suggestion #2:

Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Vice-Captain: Ashley Nurse

Here are the squads:

Barbados Tridents:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Oshane Thomas, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV, DANZUK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.