CPL 2020: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI and Live Streaming Details

  • Let's have a look at the probable XI of both Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents
  • JT is coming off a crucial win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, while BT are coming off two successive losses.
CPL 2020: BT vs JT. (Image Source: Twitter)

The 14th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, will witness a clash between the fourth and fifth-placed sides in the points table.


Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) is coming off a decisive win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), while Barbados Tridents (BT) are going through a difficult patch with two successive defeats.

The clash at Queens’ Park Oval in Trinidad will be a hard-fought one, with a couple of important points up for grabs.


BT vs JT, Probable XI:

Barbados Tridents:

The Tridents’ bowling department has done a reasonable job thus far, but it is the batting unit which has failed to stand-up. The Jason Holder-led side might look to solidify their middle-order, which has caused a problem.


Probable XI:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs:


The Tallawahs, on the other hand, appear to be a balanced unit, with the likes of Fidel Edwards and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman getting amongst the wickets.

Rovman Powell and Co. would not want to tamper with the winning combination, which helped them cruise towards victory against GAW.

Probable XI:


Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Here are the fantasy suggestions:

Suggestion #1:

Johnson Charles, Chadwick Walton (wk), Rovman Powell, Corey Anderson, Asif Ali, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Mitchell Santner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nyeem Young


Captain: Andre Russell, Vice Captain: Sandeep Lamichanne

Suggestion #2:

Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Vice-Captain: Ashley Nurse

Here are the squads:

Barbados Tridents:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Oshane Thomas, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul

TV and Live streaming details:

  • Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
  • India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD
  • USA – Willow TV
  • Canada- Willow TV, DANZUK – Sky Sports
  • Australia – Fox Sports
  • New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ
  • Pakistan: Ten Sports
  • Bangladesh: Star Sports
  • South Africa: Supersport
  • Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3
  • Barbados – TV8 & MCTV
  • St Lucia – HTS
  • Antigua & Barbuda – CNS
  • Guyana – E Networks
  • Grenada – Sportsmax
  • St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3
  • Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.

