Both Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ), after losing their opening encounters in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, have come back brilliantly to win their next two games.

The two teams managed to garner a winning momentum and will now face-off against each other in the 10th game of the tournament.

GAW and SLZ are currently at the top of the table with four points each. The contest at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba will decide the interim table-topper.

GAW vs SLZ, Probable XI:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

GAW is not expected to make any change in their lineup, especially after their wins in the last two games.

The Warriors would hope that their big guns, namely, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran and Imran Tahir, would fire in their respective departments.

Probable XI:

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

St Lucia Zouks:

After an explosive start against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP), the Zouks lost their way in the middle with the bat. However, SLZ’s marquee all-rounder Mohammad Nabi saved the day for his side.

Looking at the conditions on offer, the Zouks may opt for an extra spinner. Leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Scott Kuggeleijn holds the key for the Zouks with the ball.

Probable XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Andre Fletcher, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Nabi, Ke/emo Paul, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chris Green, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy

Captain: Mohammad Nabi Vice Captain: Roston Chase.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Brandon King, Rahkeem Cornwall, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy, Kesrick Williams, Sherfane Rutherford, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir, Saad Bin Zafar

Captain: Nicholas Pooran Vice Captain: Imran Tahir

Here are the full squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Chris Green (c), Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

St Lucia Zouks:

Andre Fletcher (wk), Daren Sammy (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Saad Bin Zafar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher