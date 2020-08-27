The 16th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will see Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) attempt to break the unbeaten streak of table-toppers, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

After winning their all four games played thus far, TKR is currently sitting on top of the table with eight points.

GAW, on the other hand, have won two and lost three games in the competition. More importantly, they are coming off successive losses against Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ).

GAW vs TKR, Probable XI:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Changes in the batting lineup are in order for the Warriors, who posted 134 and 108 in their last two games of the competition.

Also, their big guns are yet to fire in the tournament. GAW are currently placed fourth in the table with four points.

Probable XI:

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

TKR turned out to be the team to beat in CPL 2020. The only change expected is Sunil Narine coming in place of Tion Webster.

Given the success of their winning combination in the tournament until now, rest of the team should remain unchanged.

Probable XI:

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe.

Here are the fantasy suggestions:

Suggestion #1:

Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Darren Bravo, Keemo Paul, Dwayne Bravo, Pravin Tambe, Ali Khan, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Dwayne Bravo; Vice-captain: Keemo Paul

Suggestion #2:

Sunil Narine, Anthony Bramble, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ashmead Nedd.

Captain: Sunil Narine; Vice Captain: Kieron Pollard

Here are the squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Romario Shepherd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Jayden Seales.

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV

Australia – Fox Sports

England – Sky Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.