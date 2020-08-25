Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) will be up against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the twelfth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Tuesday, August 25. The venue has been shifted to Queen’s Park Oval in the Port of Spain for the next ten matches of the tournament.

The Warriors have won two out of their last four matches. They lost their previous encounter against St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) by a narrow margin of 10 runs.

On the other hand, the Tallawahs have won one and lost two consecutive matches. Their last defeat came in a reverse fixture against the Warriors as the latter successfully defended a paltry total of 118.

JT vs GAW, Probable XI:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

JT will be desperate to turn around the lean patch after getting hammered in their last two fixtures. Their batting unit has been a massive disappointment. Chadwick Walton is yet to notch up a double-figure in the league. He will be coming into the match after failing to score on two successive occasions.

Andre Russell has been one of the most productive batsmen for JT, and fans would love to see him bat higher up the order. Asif Ali has certainly entertained with his fast-paced cameo, and he will be hoping to replicate the same against GAW.

On the bowling front, Mujeeb ur Rahman has impressed with his economical bowling, and he will be supported by Sandeep Lamichchane. Fidel Edwards and Carlos Brathwaite will lead the pace department.

Probable XI: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Philips, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Oshane Thomas, Fidel Edwards.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

After losing their last battle against SLZ, the Warriors will be aiming to get back on the winning track. They have some of the most explosive names in the batting arsenal, but none barring Shimron Hetmyer and Glenn Phillips has been consistent with their performance.

Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul will play the role of finishers.

Imran Tahir has been very effective with the ball, and his expertise and versatility surely pose a threat to the opposition.

Probable XI: Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Odean Smith

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Fidel Edwards

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb ur Rahman

Here are the full Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, Jermaine Blackwood, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.

TV and Live streaming channels:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV, DANZ

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.