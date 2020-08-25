St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face Barbados Tridents in the eleventh match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Queen’s Park Oval, on Tuesday (August 25). It will be the fourth game for both the teams.

Tridents had a fruitful start to the tournament after they defeated Patriots on the opening day of exciting competition. But then they lost both their games consecutively.

SKP, on the other hand, had a dreadful CPL 2020 so far. They have played three matches and lost all of them on the trot.

Both sides would be hoping to win their next game as Tridents need to gain points to get back in the groove while Patriots want to open their account in the ongoing tournament.

SKP vs BT, Probable XI:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

The issue that Patriots are having is the poor show by their batting unit. The Rayad Emrit-led side has suffered three back-to-back losses already, and in order to avoid further damage, they need to accelerate in the batting department.

Captain Emrit is currently sitting at the fourth position in the leading wicket-takers tally. In three games, the 39-year-old has picked up 6 wickets. The pace duo of Alzarri Joseph and Sheldon Cottrell need to pull up their socks to contribute more for the side.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph.

Barbados Tridents:

After winning their first contest, Tridents have failed to repeat their performance in the tournament. It seems that Tridents are way much reliant on the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan, who earlier played a vital role in winning the game against Patriots by contributing from both ball and the bat.

Tridents batting department has players like Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter and Corey Anderson, but they have been really inconsistent. Also, their skipper Jason Holder needs to stand up as this is the right time to raise his bar in the competition.

Probable XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder (c), Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Shai Hope (wk), Jonathan Carter, Shamarah Brooks, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Jason Holder, Mithell Santner, Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell.

Captain: Rashid Khan Vice-Captain: Ben Dunk

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Shamarah Brooks, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Jason Holder, Mithell Santner, Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell.

Captain: Mitchell Santner Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit

Here are the squads:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Dominic Drakes, Nick Kelly, Imran Khan, Jahmar Hamilton.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir.

TV and Live streaming details: