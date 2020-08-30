Match 20 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) squaring off against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. This will be the last match before the venue shifts back to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy for the final leg of the tournament.

The Warriors, with two wins and four defeats, are placed just above SKP at the fifth position. They lost their last match against the table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on August 27.

On the other hand, the Patriots’ batting order has been a major disappointment. They have registered only one victory in six attempts.

This sets up to be an exciting encounter where both teams will be looking to regain their rhythm.

SKP vs GAW Probable XI:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

SKP will be coming off after losing their last encounter against the Tallawahs by 37 runs. Chris Lynn, Nick Kelly and Denesh Ramdin once again faltered on a square-turner as they couldn’t chase a target of 147.

Skipper Rayad Emrit and the spinner Imran Khan have been decent with the ball.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rayad Emrit (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, and Imran Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Chris Green-led side will be looking forward to clinching their third victory of the tournament. Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj have had quite an underwhelming tournament so far, and they would like to turn around the script.

The Warriors have a veteran spinner, Imran Tahir, in their arsenal. He will definitely play a crucial role at a spin-friendly pitch in Port of Spain.

Probable XI: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

Pitch Report:

Queen’s Park Oval has been a nightmare for the batsmen, and a paradise for the spinners so far. Today’s encounter will be no different. Batsmen will struggle to pile up runs while spinners will wreak havoc with the ball.

One can expect another low-scoring but an enthralling encounter on the cards.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Ben Dunk, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Imran Tahir; Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Keemo Paul; Vice-Captain: Chris Green