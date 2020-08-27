St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) will face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) in the fifteenth match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, on Thursday (August 27). It will be the sixth game of Zouks while Patriots would be playing their fifth match.

The Daren Sammy-led side is placed on the second spot in the points table after winning three out of five contests. Patriots, on the other hand, did start terribly with three back-to-back losses, but they have shown signs of making a positive return in the competition after winning their last game.

SLZ vs SKP, Probable XI:

St Lucia Zouks

Zouks lost their last match against table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders(TKR).

Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams and Mohammad Nabi are the key performers of Zouks, and somewhere down the line, the entire team is dependent on these players.

Kuggeleijn with 10 wickets in 5 matches is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, While Chase with 129 in 4 innings is the leading run-scorer for St Lucia.

Since the competition has now opened up, Captain Sammy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher and Najibullah Zadran need to show consistency in their contributions.

Probable XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Patriots have won their last match after suffering three losses on the trot, so they will enter their next game with a bit more confidence. The thing which is troubling the Rayad Emrit-led side is their batting.

The power-striker, Chris Lynn, has been the biggest disappointment so far. However, another opener Evin Lewis is slightly coming back in touch, which is the positive signal for Patriots. In the last encounter against Barbados Tridents (BT), Lewis played an incredible 89-run knock.

In the bowling department, SKP skipper Emrit has shown supreme consistency. Along with the leader, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Alzarri Joseph have also exhibited quality performances in the CPL 2020 so far.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder.

Captain: Roston Chase, Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Denesh Ramdin (wk), Joshua Da Silva, Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Scott Kuggeleijn.

Here are the squads:

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit (c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald.

TV and Live streaming details: