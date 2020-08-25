Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, once again, put on the whites to step onto the field as the 12th man, bringing drinks for the squad.

Collingwood is currently part of England’s support staff and was seen running into the ground bringing drinks on Day 4 of the third Test match against Pakistan at Southampton.

The series is being played in a biosecure bubble, and with the season culminating to its end, England’s squad appears dwindling with injury woes.

England batsman Ollie Pope remained out of action due to an injury. James Bracey came in as his substitute, thereby, leaving only Mark Wood and Jack Leach for the duties.

The instance on the fourth day of the Test match was an unusual one as a spare member in the squad is expected to bring drinks onto the field. However, it was Collingwood who had to come onto the field to take up the duty.

England favourites to seal the 3-match Test series

Coming to the game, the hosts remain well poised to clinch a 2-1 win the three-match Test series. Earlier, England posted a mammoth 583-6 in the first innings on the back of the monumental partnership between Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler.

The two batsmen added 357 runs for the fifth wicket. Crawley played a phenomenal knock of 257, his first three-figure score in Test cricket.

Buttler, at the other end, scored 152 runs for his team. Thereby, silencing his critics who questioned his place in the Test side.

Despite Pakistan captain, Azhar Ali’s resolute knock of 141*, Pakistan could not avoid the follow-on after being bundled out for 273. Lethal England bowling pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad shared seven wickets between themselves with the ball.

With a whopping deficit, Pakistan now has their backs against the wall to save the Test match in their second innings.