After a remarkable show in the third Test against Pakistan, veteran England bowler James Anderson has arrived in the top 10 bowlers’ list as per the latest released ICC Test rankings.

The 38-year-old took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match, and two scalps in the second innings.

On the fifth day of the final Test of English summer, Jimmy also became the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. Overall, in the series against Pakistan, the ‘Burnley Express’ picked up 11 wickets.

Anderson has jumped to the eighth spot, while his bowling partner Stuart Broad is holding the second position in the bowlers’ rankings headed by Australia’s paceman Pat Cummins. All the other bowlers among the top 10 have retained their respective spots.

🚨 James Anderson back in the top 10 🚨 After bagging his record 600th victim and 29th five-for in the third #ENGvPAK Test, Anderson has moved up six places in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b58ydPYf0N

— ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2020

In the batting department, England’s young talent Zak Crawley has made a significant move. He has climbed 53 places to reach his career-best 28th position, thanks to his magnificent double hundred.

Crawley, who scored 267, had started the series in 95th position.

Apart from Anderson and Crawley, Jos Buttler is another England player who made noteworthy progress in the latest rankings. Buttler’s incredible 152 has taken him to 21st position.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar Ali’s return to form with a scintillating 141 in the first innings of the third Test has gained him 11 places to capture 23rd position. In contrast, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has also earned three slots to reach 72nd place.

Ben Stokes’ absence from two Tests benefited others

Ben Stokes, who missed the last two Tests of the series against Pakistan, fell down one place to 8th in the batsmen rankings. As a result, India’s Cheteshwar Pujara has climbed to the seventh spot. And that’s the only change in the top 10 batsmen ranking list.

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are sitting comfortably at the first and second position, respectively.

Stokes absence has impacted the all-rounders’ rankings as well. Jason Holder has reclaimed the top-spot while Chris Woakes has climbed to the seventh position.