Senior England bowler James Anderson scripted history on Tuesday (August 25) as he became the first pacer to enter the 600-wicket club in Test cricket. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali became Anderson’s 600th victim.

Anderson made his debut in the longest format in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Cricket fans and experts even categorised him as the GOAT among pace bowlers. The Burnley-born, who is often credited for the supreme fitness in the oldest format of the game, is now eying on breaking the 700-wicket benchmark.

While speaking with commentators on SkySports after the completion of the final Test, Anderson made it clear that if the England Test team captain Joe Root wants him in Australia for the Ashes next year, then he will be there.

“I’ve chatted to Joe about this a little bit, and he has said he would like me to be in Australia. I don’t see any reason why I can’t be. I’m working hard on my fitness all the time. I’m working hard on my game,” said Anderson.

“I didn’t bowl as well as I’d have liked for the whole summer. But in this Test, I was really on it, and I feel like I’ve still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that, I think I’ll keep going. I don’t think I’ve won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet,” he added.

Anderson quashes all speculations regarding his retirement

During the chat, Anderson was also asked if he could think about taking 700 wickets. The veteran English pacer responded positively and said “Can I reach 700? Why not?”.

The Lancashire cricketer said he loves training and keeps his chin up for the challenges thrown at him. Anderson revealed that he is still hungry and likes to spend time with the lads in the change room.

“We’re still in the Test championship. There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win. That’s all I’m really interested in. I still love turning up every day at training, putting in the hard yards and being in the dressing room with the lads trying to forge a win for England,” Anderson said on his fitness.

“That’s all I’ve really ever bothered about and what I’ll keep trying to do. I’ll keep working hard in the gym and keeping myself available for selection.

“There will be decisions along the way with the selectors and coach and captain around how the team moves forward, but as long as they want me around I’ll keep working hard and try to prove I’m good enough to play in this team,” the ‘King of Swing’ added further.