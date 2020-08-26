The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reprimanded former great Saqlain Mushtaq for making comments on MS Dhoni on his YouTube Channel.

In his channel, Mushtaq recently lauded Dhoni for his glittering career and expressed disappointment about the BCCI not providing an apt farewell to the giant of the game.

The PCB has, however, reminded Mushtaq that he is currently enrolled with the board as a head of international players development at the High-Performance Centre. And, as an employee, the ex-spin wizard cannot make videos on YouTube.

Earlier, the cricketing board condemned former cricketers for making videos on YouTube channel, especially subjected to Indian board and its cricketers.

“The PCB was not impressed by Saqlain for over the board praise of Dhoni and his obvious interference in Indian cricket affairs when he criticised the BCCI for not giving Dhoni a proper farewell match,” a source privy to the matter informed HT.

The source affirmed that all coaches had been warned and if found breaching the PCB regulations, they could be handed with disciplinary charges.

PCB holds a firm stance against its employees for making videos on YouTube

“Many of these coaches were managing their channels on YouTube but have now been told clearly that since they are employees of the board they can’t work on YouTube. Secondly, even while giving interviews in the media they have to first seek clear permission from the board,” the source added.

“Obviously they are employed with the board and they have been told they have to either follow terms of their contract and service rules or decide what they want to do,” he concluded.

Apart from Mushtaq, the likes of Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Atiq uz Zaman, Muhammad Wasim and Abdul Razzaq have been quite active on the platform. Besides, Shoaib Akhtar has created a substantial amount of following through his YouTube channel.