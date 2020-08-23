India cricketer Rohit Sharma has been named as one among the five recipients who will be awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for 2020.

Sharma is only the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to be conferred with India’s highest sporting honor.

The Mumbai-lad put up a stellar show with the bat in the 2019 ICC World Cup and finished the calendar year as the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket. He was also named as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019.

Apart from Rohit, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra, paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Indian hockey wizard Rani Rampal were four other winners of the award.

Rohit took to Twitter to share a small video of himself thanking fans and well-wishers for the unconditional support.

Rohit Sharma thanks fans:

“Thank you so much for all your well wishes and support throughout the year. It’s been a wonderful ride,” Rohit said via a video message on the microblogging platform.

“To receive such a sporting honor in India is a great privilege and I’m very happy about it. I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn’t have been possible. So keep at it, keep supporting and I promise to bring many more laurels to the country,” he added.

Thank you for all your wishes and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/vbKaTbfwd7 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 22, 2020



Yuvraj Singh trolls Rohit Sharma:

While fans flooded the post with tons of congratulatory messages and good wishes, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh came up with a hilarious response.

Yuvraj took a sly dig at Rohit’s chubby cheeks and wrote: “It’s amazing how u can talk while keeping gulab jamuns stuffed on each side of your mouth.” He even tagged Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh to pull his legs.

Ritika hilariously wrote: “must you tease the Khel Ratna“.

Rohit, along with his wife Ritika and baby girl Samaira, has already reached UAE with the rest of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence from September 19, and the final of the tournament will be played on November 10.