James Anderson became the first-ever fast-bowler in the history of the game to scale the summit of 600 wickets on Tuesday. In the third Test against Pakistan, Anderson also breached the monopoly spinners enjoyed for a quite long period in the exclusive ‘600 wickets’ club.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets to their name than the English pacer.

Among cricketing fandoms, the 38-years-old was the cynosure of the day as fans and former cricketers flocked to social media and congratulated the pacer on the occasion of an outstanding significance.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah too joined the chorus and sang the praises of Anderson’s grit, passion and drive on Twitter.

Bumrah wrote: “Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets.”

Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets

— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 25, 2020

Yuvraj Singh sets a milestone for Bumrah to achieve

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was quick to notice Bumrah’s comment and laid out a new challenge for the Indian speedster.

Yuvraj wants Bumrah to finish his career with a minimum of 400 wickets. “Your target is 400 !! Minimum,” wrote the former all-rounder.

Your target is 400 !! Minimum — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020



Meanwhile, Yuvraj also lauded Anderson for his extraordinary feat.

“Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled – be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT,” the former cricketer tweeted.

Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled – be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ADrrW7m3zp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Bumrah and Yuvraj have shared the dressing room for India and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the past, and both of them share a great rapport with each other.

Bumrah, in his fledgeling career, has played 14 Tests and has scalped 68 wickets at an impressive average of just below 21.