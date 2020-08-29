India captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took everyone by surprise when the duo announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

The couple broke the news with an adorable picture in which the Bollywood diva is flaunting her baby bump, while the Indian skipper is standing behind her and grinning like a Cheshire cat.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Soon, the internet went frenzy as congratulatory messages and greetings from all over the world poured in for both Virat and Anushka. Even Zomato, the food delivery behemoth, joined the chorus and extended their good wishes to the power couple.

Zomato came up with a witty combination of wordplay and puns which left netizens in splits. “It’s suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service,” wrote the company on Twitter. The post has already garnered over 3K likes and counting.

Here’s the tweet:

it's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service ❤️

— Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 27, 2020

Amul’s creative doodle for Virat and Anushka

Apart from Zomato, the dairy giant Amul too congratulated the couple with their incredibly creative doodle: “Weerushka on the way! Butter for beta or beti”.

“#Amul Topical: Virat and Anushka are expecting,” the Indian dairy captioned its post.

On the work front, Anushka’s last acting project was a movie called ‘Zero’ where she shared the screen with Shahrukh Khan. However, as a producer, she came up with two new shows – “Pataal Lok” and “Bulbbul” – during the lockdown.

Anushka and Virat tied knots in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017.

Meanwhile, Kohli is all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cash-rich league is slated to commence from September 19 in the foreign land of the UAE.