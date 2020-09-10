Brett Lee picks two teams which can reach IPL 2020 play-offs; also names the winner

Brett Lee, former Australian paceman, has picked the winners of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Last Sunday, the IPL Governing Council (GC) had announced the schedule of the lucrative league.

The reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and runners up of the previous IPL edition Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other in the opener of IPL 13.

Lee, who is currently in India for a commentary stint, interacted with fans on his official Instagram account. He answered multiple questions related to IPL.

Lee was asked by a fan to pick the team who could lift the trophy of IPL 2020. The New South Wales cricketer responded to the query by naming MS Dhoni-led CSK.

“Hard to say but let’s go with CSK.”

The ‘Yellow Army’ have been in the headlines right from the time when all teams reached the gulf nation. First, 13 personnel of their squad had tested positive for Covid-19, then their senior cricketers, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh decided to pull out of the tournament, citing personal reasons.

KKR can reach play-offs: Lee

Lee, who has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past, expressed his high hopes from the two-time champions team. The former Aussie cricketer termed KKR’s new recruit Pat Cummins, as a ‘World Class’ player. Lee also predicted Knight Riders to be in the play-offs in IPL 2020.

“He is World Class! Definitely on the cards for KKR to be in the final 4,” Lee wrote.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will start their IPL 2020 campaign against four-time winners MI on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Lee was also asked about the prospects of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He said that the Sunrisers would manage to reach in the Playoffs.

“Got a well-balanced side. Will feature in top 4 I reckon,” wrote Lee.

Lee further rated Rohit Sharma as the ‘most dangerous batsmen’.

It is going to be the first time that the entire IPL will take place in the UAE. In 2014, the first part of IPL was played in the UAE due to general elections in India.