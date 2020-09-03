The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), in the 26th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, would attempt to seal the second spot on the points table.

Barbados Tridents (BT) on the other hand, would play for their pride as they are out of contention for the semi-finals spot. The last time the two sides met, GAW completed a comfortable 8-wicket win over BT.

BT vs GAW, Probable XI:

Barbados Tridents:

Tridents have hit rock-bottom when it comes to their batting. They got bundled out for exactly 92 in their last couple of outings.

The likes of Johnson Charles, Shai Hope and Jason Holder need to step up and take their side to competitive totals.

Probable XI:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

The tale of GAW has been different altogether. After a dismal start, GAW has found their rhythm at the backend of the tournament.

The Warriors would look to seal the second spot by adding a couple of points to their tally. They would be eyeing a five-match winning streak while taking on the Tridents.

Probable XI:

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Here are the Fantasy Dream 11 suggestions:

Fantasy suggestion #1:

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir, Hayden Walsh

Captain: Nicholas Pooran; Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

Fantasy suggestion #2:

Shai Hope (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kyle Mayers, Ross Taylor, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer

Captain: Ashley Nurse; Vice-Captain: Naveen-ul-Haq

Squads:

Barbados Tridents:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Corey Anderson, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Kissoondath Magram, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasdeep Singh

Pitch and Weather Report:

The pitch offered at Tarouba in Trinidad has assisted the batters in the last couple of games. It will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves with the influence of spinners increasing by the day.

The weather report suggests clear skies with occasional spells of showers in the evening. However, none of it would be match-threatening.