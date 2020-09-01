With the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 reaching its business end, few exciting matches are lined up for the spectators. The upcoming games would decide the semi-finalists of the tournament.

Barbados Tridents (BT) will clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday.

BT would hope that the change of venues overturn their fortunes, while GAW is expected to continue with their winning form.

GAW vs BT, Probable XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Finally, the big guns of GAW have started firing for the side. Nicholas Pooran, with his demolishing ton, showed why he’s highly rated in this format.

GAW is not expected to make unforced changes. The Chris Green-led side is eying the third place by the end of the round-robin league stage.

Probable XI:

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd,

Barbados Tridents:

BT have been awful in their last few games of the tournament. The batsmen need to step and take more responsibilities so that BT remains in contention for the fourth spot in the semi-finals.

The Jason Holder-led side has lost five of the seven games played thus far and languish at the bottom half of the table.

Probable XI:

Shai Hope (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Imran Tahir, Raymon Reifer.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran; Vice-Captain: Ashley Nurse

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Corey Anderson, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Naveen-ul-Haq, Joshua Bishop, Ashmead Nedd.

Captain: Jason Holder; Vice-Captain: Keemo Paul

Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford

Barbados Tridents:

Shai Hope (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir, Mitchell Santner

Pitch and Weather Report:

The pitch offered at Tarouba would be fresh and provide ample support to the batters, who toiled hard at the sluggish Queen’s Park Oval surface.

Rain is not expected to intervene during the play, with the forecast suggesting clear skies.