CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch and Weather Report

After thirty games of the round-robin stage, the Caribbean Premier League (2020) has finally reached the business end of the tournament.

Clearly, the four best teams in the competition have reached the semi-finals of CPL 2020. The second match of the knockouts will see Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) clash against St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The last time the two teams met, GAW won the match by seven wickets. Previously, the Zouks won the reverse fixture by a narrow margin of 10 runs.

GAW vs SLZ, Probable XI:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

The Warriors have won their last four matches played in the competition. Needless to say, the team is expected to field their best XI from the squad.

The Chris Green-led side did remarkably well to trump past Zouks for the second place on the points table.

Probable XI:

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

St Lucia Zouks:

Zouks have been the most improved side in the history of CPL. They have tended to clinch close games due to their never-say-die attitude in this tournament.

The likes of Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi and Scott Kuggeleijn hold the key for the Zouks in the game.

Probable XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Mark Deyal, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Ross Taylor, Mohammad Nabi, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi; Vice-Captain: Naveen-ul-Haq

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Andre Fletcher (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Kevin Sinclair, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Zahir Khan.

Captain: Roston Chase; Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin Sinclair, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul

St Lucia Zouks:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Scott Kuggeleijn

Pitch and Weather Report:

The surface offered at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba has been a high-scoring one. Although, batsmen can only neglect the threat of spinners at their own peril.

After heavy showers in the morning, the skies will remain clear with weather favourable for cricket.