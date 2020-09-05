CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch and Weather Report

The 26th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) facing off against Barbados Tridents (BT). The match holds little relevance in the context of the tournament.

JT, in all likelihood, is going to progress to the semi-finals, with BT and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) out of contention. The Tallawahs would look to reach the semi-finals on a positive note.

Last time when the two sides met, the Tridents came out victorious with a 36 run-win.

JT vs BT, Probable XI:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

The Tallawahs’s last game was called off due to incessant rain. They were unfortunate to miss out on an easy couple of points against the bottom-placed side SKP on the points table.

Moreover, the Rovman Powell-led side would look to seek revenge for their loss against Tridents in the reverse fixture.

Probable XI:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

Barbados Tridents:

The Tridents have serious issues with their batting as they could only manage to put on a paltry score of 89 in the game against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

Furthermore, they lost nine of their wickets in the process. The defending champions have hit rock-bottom in their last three outings in the tournament.

Probable XI:

Johnson Charles (wk), Justin Greaves, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Shamarh Brooks, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy suggestion #1:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Justin Greaves, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Hayden Walsh.

Captain: Andre Russell; Vice Captain: Ashley Nurse

Fantasy suggestion #2:

Johnson Charles (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Shamarh Brooks, Nyeem Young, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raymon Reifer, Fidel Edwards.

Captain: Jason Holder; Vice-Captain: Mujeeb-ur Rahman

Squads:

Barbados Trident:

Johnson Charles, Justin Greaves, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Shai Hope(w), Jonathan Carter, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud

Pitch and Weather Report:

The pitch is expected to assist the batters early. But as the match progresses, it will see a greater influence of spinners.

Rain is forecasted between 1 PM to 7 PM (local time). However, the skies will remain clear through the night.