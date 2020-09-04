ENG vs AUS: Shane Warne picks Australia’s playing XI for first T20I

Australia will resume their cricketing action after a long hiatus of over five months as they lock horns with England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday (September 04).

Former Australia international Shane Warne has put on his selector’s cap and picked the playing XI for the first match.

Marcus Stoinis’ inclusion is the most questionable presence in Warne’s team as it goes against the recent statement by the head coach, Justin Langer.

Langer already clarified that there’s no place for Stoinis in the current playing XI.

“We’ve had a pretty settled T20 side over the last 12 months or so and all we can ask for is that guys bang so hard they are putting pressure on the guys in there,” Langer said.

“He certainly won’t displace them (Finch and Warner) at the moment,” he added.

Warne further picked his former Melbourne Stars’ colleague Glenn Maxwell, who earlier scored a century in the intra-squad match, as the finisher.

On the bowling front, the iconic spinner chose the pacer Riley Meredith, who is yet to make his debut for Australia. Meredith will be assisted by the veterans, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Adam Zampa spearheads the spin department in Warne’s side.

‘No T20 debut for Labuschagne yet’

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch, Australia limited-overs captain, has maintained that Marnus Labuschagne has to wait a little longer to find his way into the T20I squad.

“We are pretty settled on the way we structure our T20 side at the moment, he[Labuschagne] played nicely the other day, but I think he might have to wait a little bit longer in T20 cricket,” Finch said in a pre-match press conference.

For England, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer will make a comeback after missing the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan.

England skipper Eoin Morgan has revealed that Buttler would join Jonny Bairstow to open the innings for the home side.

Warne’s XI for the first T20I: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa