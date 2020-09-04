England vs Australia, 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction and Playing XI

Australia are all set to resume international cricket after a gap of five months as they face England in the first of the three T20 Internationals starting on Friday (September 04) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England would be eager to beat the Aussies in the shortest format, especially after Pakistan managed to level the T20I leg earlier this week. Australia, on the other hand, would be hoping for an excellent beginning to their first international project post the pandemic.

Both the teams last played against each other in T20I back in 2018 in a one-off encounter, where England emerged victorious. Considering the rivalry they share, both sides would be looking forward to the upcoming battle.

“The England-Australia rivalry is always huge, regardless of who you’re playing in front of or where you’re playing,” said Aaron Finch, Australian captain.

“There is always more on the line when you play against Australia. When you grow up watching Ashes cricket or any game against Australia, it is always built up and seen as a pinnacle of anybody’s career,” said Eoin Morgan, English skipper.

Pitch and weather report:

The pitch for the upcoming match is expected to be suitable for batting. There would be some pace and carry on the surface.

The forecast suggests a bit of rain on Friday evening but not enough to impact the game.

England vs Australia, Probable XI:

England:

England have decided to bring back Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, who were rested against Pakistan. Captain Morgan also confirmed that Buttler would open the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow, which means either Tom Banton or Dawid Malan will feature in the playing XI since Morgan, Sam Billings and Moeen Ali will handle the middle-order.

On the bowling front, if England decides to play both Archer and Mark Wood, then Tom Curran might miss out. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan would fulfill rest of the bowling unit along with Sam Curran, who might come handy as a left-armer.

Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia:

Thanks to the squad of 21-members, Australia has plenty of options to decide. Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey, all of them scored centuries in the intra-squad practice matches.

Finch, David Warner, and Steve Smith are the essential part of the side so they will be in the playing XI. Considering the format, Labuschagne might have to wait for his T20I debut as after the top three, Maxwell, Carey and Mitchell Marsh would occupy the positions.

Their bowling looks settled with the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Kane Richardson. Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will lead the spin department.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Aston Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Alex Carey (wk), Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, David Warner, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Mitchell Starc.

Captain: Eoin Morgan; Vice Captain: David Warner.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Jofra Archer, Adam Zampa.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow; Vice Captain: Glenn Maxwell.

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.