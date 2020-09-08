England vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Dream11 prediction, playing XI, broadcast and live streaming details

England have already sealed the series after registering victory in the second T20I at Rose Bowl, Southampton With that win, the English team have drawn level with Australia’s rating points (273) on the ICC T20I rankings as well.

Now their next target would be to clinch the top spot by winning the third game on Tuesday (September 08) in Southampton.

Australia, on the other hand, will be in search of their first win on the tour. This will help the visitors to build a momentum ahead of the ODI series, starting from September 11 in Manchester. Also, by defeating England in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, Aussies would be able to hold on their No.1 position in the rankings.

England vs Australia, Probable XI:

England

England will enter the third game with a forced change as Jos Buttler has left the biosecure bubble citing personal reasons. Sam Billings will be most likely to replace Buttler. In that case, Tom Banton would be promoted up the order.

During the second game, English skipper Eoin Morgan dislocated his finger. If he fails to make into the playing XI, then both Billings and Joe Denly will feature in the team with Moeen Ali captaining the side.

Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood.

Australia

Australia looked clueless in both the games, so there could be some changes. Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has been a disappointment and if Aussies are looking to give youngsters a chance then uncapped Josh Phillipe might come in the side.

Kane Richardson, who has been ineffective so far, can be replaced by Josh Hazlewood. Australia have shown trust in Marcus Stoinis so he might get another chance.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Aston Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Here are fantasy Dream 11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Captain: Dawid Malan; Vice Captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins.

Captain: David Warner; Vice Captain: Moeen Ali

Squads:

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.

Live telecast and streaming details:

Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the third T20I in the UK. Live streaming will be available on the SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

When it comes to Australia, Fox Cricket will broadcast the third T20I live, and the match can also be streamed live on Kayo Sport.

The other broadcasters for England vs Pakistan T20I series are:

India: Sony Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Bangladesh: BTV

Canada: DAZN

Middle-East and North Africa: OSN Sports

Pakistan: Sony Network

South Africa: Super Sports 2

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

USA: Willow TV

Zimbabwe: Super Sports 6

Indian cricket lovers can even stream the T20Is live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.