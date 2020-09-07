IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks the most promising team on paper

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has chosen the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise which appears to be the best on the paper.

Chopra initially considered Mumbai Indians (MI) among the strongest teams on paper, but later changed his mind considering the lack of world-class spinners in the squad.

The likes of Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav do not inspire much confidence, according to Chopra.

“Difficult to say, defending champions the Mumbai Indians, they look very good. They are as good as gold. But they don’t have the kind of spin that you want,” Chopra said while interacting with fans on his YouTube channel.



“They have Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, not the spin attack that gives you a lot of confidence,” the cricketer-turned commentator added.

‘They can manage even with three overseas players,’ feels Chopra

Chopra picked Delhi Capitals (DC) as the most potent team and said that the franchise could do well even with three overseas players.

“The team that is looking the best to me at the moment is the Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmeyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams – how many options they have got,” the 42-year-old added.

“Even if they play three overseas players, their team will be match-winning. In my opinion, the team that is looking the best on paper is the Delhi Capitals,” concluded Chopra.

DC will be aiming to get hold of their maiden championship title this year, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

IPL 2020 will bowl-out from September 19 while the final is slated to take place on November 10. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally released the complete fixture of the tournament on Sunday, September 06.