IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra predicts the winner of RR vs CSK game; also names the player to watch out for

Aakash Chopra has given his opinion on the RR versus CSK match.

RR will miss Ben Stokes in the game scheduled to be played in Sharjah: Chopra

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (September 22). It will be the first game to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK have already won their opening fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) and will enter in their second contest with high confidence. Royals, on the other hand, would look forward to starting their IPL journey on a positive note.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted the winner of RR vs CSK match. The cricketer-turned-commentator also picked his players to watch out for in Tuesday’s evening contest.

CSK will reach to the top in points-table

Chopra analysed that Super Kings will get the better of Royals in the match. He reckoned that the MS Dhoni-led side would beat RR to acquire the top position in the points table. Chopra said Royals would miss the services of England all-rounder, Ben Stokes, in Sharjah.

“I’m going with Chennai Super Kings. I feel Dhoni’s team will win this contest and it will reach the top spot in the points table with 4 points in two matches. While Rajasthan Royals would be waiting for Ben Stokes to join the squad in the upcoming games,” said Chopra on his official Facebook page.

Chopra remarked that Deepak Chahar should have a good game along with Ravindra Jadeja. The former Delhi opener selected Lungi Ngidi as a bowler to watch out for in the match against RR.

“I expect Ravindra Jadeja to have a bigger game. I’m hoping more contribution from him both in bowling and batting. Sam Curran will once again come to the party.”

“Deepak Chahar will do well. He didn’t start well in the opening game but came back strongly. I think he will do well. Lungi Ngidi is also going to be my bowler to watch out for. I am also looking forward to see Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals camp,” the 43-year-old added.