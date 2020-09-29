IPL 2020: Actress Pranitha Subhash awestruck after watching Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers batting together

Pranitha Subhash and Arjun Rampal reacted after the nail-biting thriller between RCB and MI.

RCB defeated MI in the Super Over at Dubai on Monday.

The tenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 went down to the wire, where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a Super Over.

Riding on half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (54), Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55 not out), RCB posted a mammoth score of 201/3 on the scoreboard after put in to bat first.

In reply, MI got off to a dreadful start, losing four wickets for just 78 runs. Then Ishan Kishan (99) and Kieron Pollard (60 not out) added a 119-run stand to take MI to a tie.

In the Super Over, RCB pacer Navdeep Saini bowled brilliantly as he restricted MI to just seven runs. It wasn’t going to be a difficult task for RCB having the likes of Virat Kohli and De Villiers around. They chased down the set target and clinched two points.

Form is temporary, class is permanent: Pranitha

Fans, as well as celebrities, were delighted to witness another nail-biting finish in IPL 2020. Popular film actress Pranitha Subhash also couldn’t stop herself to appreciate the cracker of a game between RCB and MI. She took to Twitter to congratulate RCB by admiring Kohli and De Villiers. Pranitha even mentioned that Ishan won many hearts by his magnificent batting.

“Form is temporary, class is permanent #ViratKohli What a match last night. ABD and viratKohli is the greatest batting Pair in IPL! & #IshanKishan won many many hearts yesterday! #RCBvsMI” tweeted Pranitha.

— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) September 29, 2020

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal also posted his reaction on social media after the match. He lauded both Jasprit Bumrah and Saini for bowling the challenging Super Overs.

“Cracker of a game again. Well done @imVkohli killer bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 and a terrific over by #saini wished for another super over, but I guess that would be being a bit too greedy. Fantastic cricket all round. Goodnight folks,” Arjun wrote on Twitter.