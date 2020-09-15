IPL 2020: Adam Zampa opens up about him playing alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Before the start of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), several franchises received significant blows to their campaign with key players pulling out of the tournament.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) invested a lot of faith in Australian pacer Kane Richardson to strengthen their bowling lineup in the last auction. RCB also bagged the services of Isuru Udana and Chris Morris, along with Richardson.

Moreover, Richardson decided to pull out of IPL 2020 to spend time with his wife, who is expecting the birth of their child.

Fellow Australian wrist-spinner Adam Zampa would fill the void of Richardson at RCB. In hindsight, the wrist-bowling duo of Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal would prove formidable for RCB, looking at the conditions on offer at UAE.

Zampa has been in rich form during the ongoing white-ball tour of England. In the last two ODI games against Australia. The 28-year old has scalped seven wickets. He picked three wickets in the T20I series.

The Aussie tweaker is scheduled to join the RCB in UAE, post culmination of the ODI series finale on September 16.

Now, Zampa has opened up to the possibility of pairing up with Chahal and playing alongside batting maestros Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“Chahal’s going to be good to work with” : Zampa

“I’ve got a really good opportunity coming up to the IPL where hopefully I can bowl with Chahal at RCB. I might get the opportunity to bowl those later overs, in case the team might be struggling for example,” Zampa told Espncricinfo.

“Chahal’s going to be good to work with. We have similar trades but we can also learn a bit of something from each other as well. Then there are the obvious ones – players like Virat and AB de Villiers. Just by watching them, the way they train and go about it, watching them bat, it’s pretty exciting,” he concluded.

In last year’s auction, RCB specifically looked to strengthen their bowling and even out the lop-sided balance in the squad.