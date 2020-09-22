IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma shares an adorable post after Virat Kohli-led RCB wins against SRH

Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli's RCB after IPL victory.

Some time back, the couple had taken a fun quiz on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is enjoying her pregnancy and visibly glowing while in Dubai where she is accompanied by her husband Virat Kohli, who is currently leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The mom-to-be, on Monday, looked happy as she posted a picture on her Instagram story after Kohli’s RCB got off to a winning start in the IPL 2020.

Kohli’s men defeated David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by ten runs in their opening game of the season at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

RCB successfully defended the total of 163 runs to bag two points. Virat returned to action for the first time since March as he led his side to victory after impressive performances from both the batsmen and the bowlers.

Anushka celebrated the victory back home. “Winning start,” she captioned a picture of Kohli, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal and Joshua Philippe from the match.

Anushka and Virat are expecting the birth of their first child in January next year. The couple had announced pregnancy ahead of the RCB’s skipper departure to UAE in August this year.

Check out Anushka’s post after RCB’s first win in IPL 2020:

Anushka is quite passionate about cricket herself. Some time back, the power couple had taken a fun quiz on Instagram, where they quizzed each other about their spouse’s profession. Anushka had fielded questions on some of the basic rules of the game. She had revealed how in powerplay overs, only two players are allowed outside the circle.

The Ayodhya-born actress had added that the basic second rule was “one can’t bowl the ball outside the crease” with the third being the difference between a sixer and four runs. Anushka also answered a question regarding who held the record of the highest number of ODI runs in women’s cricket. Jhulan Goswami was her answer.