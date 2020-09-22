IPL 2020: David Warner lists out four ‘never seen before’ things that happened during SRH vs RCB match

Warner reckoned his run-out was one of the four things he had never seen before in the IPL.

The southpaw opines that Chahal's last over was the turning point in the game against RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on a losing note. Chasing the set target of 164, SRH suffered a dreadful collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

From a comfortable position of 121-2 in 15 overs, SRH were bundled out on 153. The sudden downfall of wickets started when Yuzvendra Chahal outfoxed Jonny Bairstow on 61 in the 16th over.

The Challengers removed the last eight SRH batsmen for just 32 runs to pull off an astonishing 10-run victory. Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he earned three wickets for 18 runs in his quota of four overs. All-rounder Shivam Dube and paceman Navdeep Saini took two wickets each.

Never seen before things happened in the match: David Warner

During SRH’s chase, skipper David Warner got out in an unlucky manner at the non-striker’s end. It happened in the second over bowled by Umesh Yadav when Bairstow hit the ball straight, but the bowler somehow got his hand on the ball. The white leather deflected onto the stumps, while Warner was out of his crease.

The Australian opener spoke about the unlucky dismissal and laid out a few things which happened in the match that he had ‘never seen before’.

“I can’t remember the last time I was out like that. Four things happened in this game that I have never seen before. A lot of courage for Mitchell to go out there and try. It doesn’t look great for him, can’t put any weight on his leg. Hopefully, it isn’t too bad, it was quite painful for him, so fingers crossed,” said Warner at the post-match chat show.

Warner said that Chahal’s last over was the turning point in the contest. He also heaped praises for the young talent Indian cricket is producing especially in the cash-rich league.

“We had the run chase in control, and we knew that we had to go after their bowlers in the end. Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there. We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can’t fix what happened today, but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi.”

“There are talking points, but the guys know what they have to do. Exciting times for Indian cricket and I can’t wait to see what the young players produce,” the southpaw added.