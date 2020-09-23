IPL 2020: Jofra Archer equals record by smashing four consecutive sixes off Lungi Ngidi

Archer launched four consecutive sixes off Ngidi's last over.

Ngidi conceded 56 runs in his quota of four overs against RR.

England speedster Jofra Archer plies his trade for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Archer is known for bowling lethal deliveries which terrify batsmen of all class.

Apart from his fiery fast-bowling, the 25-year-old is equally good with the bat. Archer rarely misses out to impress his fans whenever he gets a chance to showcase his batting skills.

A glimpse of his unique batting was seen during the RR vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match in the ongoing IPL 2020, on Tuesday.

Archer came to bat in the 19th over of RR innings after Sam Curran dismissed Steve Smith (69). The Bridgetown-born picked up a single on the last ball to retain strike for the final over bowled by Lungi Ngidi.

Archer demolished Ngidi in the 20th over to equal an IPL record

Archer exhibited hitting prowess in the 20th over. He smashed two sixes in the first two balls. Ngidi was in intense pressure as the next two deliveries he bowled were no-balls which were also dispatched for maximums by Archer.

In his first two balls, Ngidi had already conceded 27 runs. Though the South Africa pacer bounced back and gave just three runs in the remaining four deliveries. In total, as many as 30 runs came off the last over. It became the joint-third most expensive final over in the history of IPL.

Most expensive 20th over in IPL

30 runs – Hardik Pandya off Ashok Dinda, RPS v MI, 2017

30 runs – Marcus Stoinis off Chris Jordan, DC v KXIP, 2020

30 runs – Jofra Archer off Lungi Ngidi, RR v CSK, 2020

Here is the video:

In the match, CSK could only manage to score 200 and lost the contest by 16 runs. For the ‘Yellow Army’, their dependable man, Faf du Plessis, rose to the occasion and played a wonderful 37-ball 72 runs innings.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni showed the old-school touch in the last over bowled by Tom Curran. MSD smashed three back-to-back sixes to push the total as close as possible to the set target of 217.