IPL 2020: Jofra Archer trolls KXIP after they take a dig at his bowling figures against RR

Archer reacted after KXIP made fun of his bowling performance.

RR have climbed to the second spot in the points table after defeating KXIP in a nail-biting contest.

The ninth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) witnessed the raining of sixes. Batsmen from both sides took the bowlers to the cleaners.

First, it was KXIP, who rode on Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant century and KL Rahul’s fifty to post a massive 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Jofra Archer, the mainstay of Royals’ bowling attack, had a poor outing with the ball.

The English cricketer conceded 46 runs in his quota of four overs without picking any wicket. As soon as Archer completed his spell, KXIP, through their official Twitter handle, didn’t waste time to take a subtle dig at the speedster.

While re-tweeting one of Archer’s old tweets which read ‘unexpected gifts,’ the franchise wrote: “You don’t see something like this from someone like Jofra so often Wrapped present.”

Archer got his redemption

It seems like Kings XI should have waited for the game to end because the result eventually didn’t go in their favour.

Chasing a mammoth target of 224, Royals lost Jos Buttler (4) early in the innings. However, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith (50) held their respective ends to take the team’s score past the 100-run mark in 9 overs.

After Smith’s departure, Samson took charge and started sending balls into the stands. He scored 85 off just 42 balls before being dismissed in the 17th over.

Even after Samson’s magnificent show, the Royals still needed 51 from 18 balls, and it looked all over for them. But, Tewatia, who was struggling even to clear the inner circle, had some other plans. The left-handed batsman managed to hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over to turn the tables completely.

In the end, Royals went on to win the game with three balls remaining. After the match, it was Archer’s turn to react to KXIP’s remark on his bowling.

“Well, this aged well,” wrote Archer.