IPL 2020: KL Rahul breaks David Warner’s record of highest score by a captain in the IPL

Rahul smashed the first century of IPL 2020 against RCB on Thursday.

KXIP skipper also registered the highest score by an Indian batsman.

It was a blockbuster show of KL Rahul in the sixth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain completely demolished the bowling attack of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), especially Dale Steyn and Shivam Dube in the final two overs of the innings.

The 28-year-old scored the first IPL hundred of 2020 edition and second of his IPL career. He eventually smashed 69-ball 132 not out to become the highest individual scorer among Indian players in the cash-rich league. Rahul surpassed the previous record of unbeaten 128 by Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) power-striker, Rishabh Pant.

Highest score by an Indian in IPL

KL Rahul (KXIP) – 132* against RCB, in 2020

Rishabh Pant (DC) – 128* against SRH, in 2018

Murali Vijay (CSK) – 127 against RR, in 2010

Virender Sehwag (KXIP) – 122 against CSK, in 2014

Paul Valthaty (KXIP) – 120* against CSK, in 2011

Rahul’s whirlwind knock contained 14 fours and seven towering sixes. His 132* also became the highest individual score by a captain in the IPL. Rahul leapfrogged SRH captain David Warner, who had scored 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2017.

Highest score by a captain in IPL

KL Rahul (KXIP) – 132* against RCB, in 2020

David Warner (SRH) – 126 against KKR, in 2017

Virender Sehwag (DD) – 119 against Deccan Chargers, in 2011

Virat Kohli (RCB) – 113 against KXIP, in 2016

Virat Kohli (RCB) – 109 against Gujrat Lions, in 2016

I was nervous before the RCB game: Rahul

After the scintillating stuff, Rahul said that he was feeling nervous ahead of the game against RCB. He spoke how Glenn Maxwell showed trust in him, saying he is doing well.

“I have actually been not so confident (hitting it this well). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday, he said how are you feeling, I said that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well,” said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

“Quite honestly, I was nervous, but I knew if I spend time in the middle, hit a few balls from the middle of the bat, it will all settle down,” he added.