IPL 2020: Preity Zinta hails KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami for bringing the Orange & Purple Cap in Lion’s den

Preity expresses her delight after KXIP's thumping win over RCB.

Before the match, Zinta also left IPL fans across the border mighty impressed with her 'fluent' Pashto.

In the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won by 97 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the back of KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132 — the highest individual IPL score by an Indian.

Batting first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, KXIP scored 206/3 in their stipulated 20 overs. KL Rahul (132 not out) and Mayank Agarwal (26) got Punjab off to a fluent start. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/25) got RCB the first breakthrough in the 7th over. It was Shivam Dube who got them their next two wickets, as Rahul kept losing partners in the middle overs.

Rahul went into carnage mode in the death overs as KXIP scored 74 runs off their last 4 overs. RCB, needing 207 to win, were off to a disastrous start, being reduced to 4/3 in the third over.

Aaron Finch (20) and AB de Villiers (28) put on a short rescue act before Punjab’s leg spinners started ruling the roost in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Murugan Ashwin (3/21) were the pick of the bowlers. RCB were eventually bowled out for 109, suffering their fourth heaviest defeat of all time in the IPL.

After her team’s superb win over Virat Kohli’s men, the KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta took to social media to express her delight.

“So proud of the way the @kxipofficial boys played tonight. Happy to see the Orange Cap and the purple cap in the Lion’s den. Congrats @rahulkl for leading from the front & for the unbeaten 132. Congrats @mdshami.11 for being the danger man & leading the bowling attack like a champ. I’m leaving Dubai with the biggest smile on my face. Great performances and great team work,” Zinta captioned her Instagram post.

Ahead of the match, Preity, who maintains an active social media presence and has been keeping her fans updated with happenings in the UAE, shared a video speaking in Pashto – the national language of Afghanistan.

Preity was seen wishing her fans to stay safe and stay at home. The bubbly actress wrote, “Every IPL I look for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket. I’ve tried to do my best to speak this beautiful language correctly. If there are any mistakes, please forgive me. Can u guess the language and what I’m saying? #PzIpldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Dubai #Ting.”