IPL 2020: List of records created by KXIP captain KL Rahul during his unbeaten 132 against RCB

Here are all the records created by KL Rahul with his unbeaten century against RCB.

Rahul's ton steered KXIP to 97-run victory over Kohli's men.

King XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul propelled his side to their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a record-breaking century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Thursday (September 25).

Rahul, who opened the batting for KXIP along with Mayank Agarwal, raced to his half-century off 36 balls. In the second half of the innings, Rahul cut loose to complete his hundred off just 62 deliveries.

After his century, the 28-year-old faced seven balls in which he smashed 32 runs. Rahul’s unbeaten 132 boosted Punjab to finish with 206/3 in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Virat Kohli-led RCB were never in the chase and were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Records created by KL Rahul with his unbeaten century: