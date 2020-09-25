IPL 2020: List of records created by KXIP captain KL Rahul during his unbeaten 132 against RCB

Here are all the records created by KL Rahul with his unbeaten century against RCB.
Rahul's ton steered KXIP to 97-run victory over Kohli's men.
King XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul propelled his side to their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a record-breaking century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Thursday (September 25).
Rahul, who opened the batting for KXIP along with Mayank Agarwal, raced to his half-century off 36 balls. In the second half of the innings, Rahul cut loose to complete his hundred off just 62 deliveries.
After his century, the 28-year-old faced seven balls in which he smashed 32 runs. Rahul’s unbeaten 132 boosted Punjab to finish with 206/3 in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Virat Kohli-led RCB were never in the chase and were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.
Records created by KL Rahul with his unbeaten century:
- KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132 is the highest individual score by a captain, a wicketkeeper and also by an Indian in the IPL. Rishabh Pant’s 128 not out for Delhi Daredevils [now Delhi Capitals] in 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was the previous highest IPL score by an Indian and also by a keeper. Virender Sehwag’s 119 for Daredevils against Deccan Chargers in 2011 was the previous highest IPL score by a skipper.
- 132* by Rahul is now the highest score by a keeper-captain in the T20 format. The previous highest was Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 113 in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ai T20 tournament against Manipur.
- Rahul became the first Indian player to score T20 centuries in four different countries.
- Rahul completed 2000 runs in the IPL during the match against RCB. He took just 60 innings to reach the landmark; the fastest Indian by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (63).
- Rahul’s unbeaten 132 is also the highest individual score in T20 cricket format in the UAE. The previous highest was William Porterfield’s unbeaten 127 for Ireland against the USA.
- The 132-run knock by Rahul is also the highest T20 score as captain by an Asian surpassing Dasun Shanaka’s 131* in Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 tournament.