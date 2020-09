IPL 2020, Match 5: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

KKR will start their IPL 2020 journey against MI on Wednesday.

The contest will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday (September 23).

KKR would be playing their first game of the thirteenth season. MI, on the other hand, is coming after facing a loss against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Pitch and weather report

The team winning the toss will choose to field, because of the dew factor. Both seamers and spinners will have their role in the game.

The conditions will be warm with the temperature around 31 degrees Celsius. The level of humidity will be near 69%.

Playing combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 25 | KKR won: 6 | MI won: 19

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 3 | KKR won: 1 | MI won: 2

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain: Sunil Narine; Vice-Captain: Trent Boult

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Dinesh Karthik; Vice-Captain: Rahul Chahar

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.