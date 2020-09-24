IPL 2020, Match 6: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI

Match 6 of IPL 2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Batting second might help the teams due to the dew factor.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set for their second match of the IPL 2020. RCB will be taking on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where they played their last game as well.

Virat Kohli’s men are coming into the match with the confidence of winning the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KXIP, on the other hand, lost their first game against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over.

Pitch and Weather conditions

If the last two games at this venue are any indicators, the pitch has been fair for both batsmen and the bowlers. The pacers will be in contention with the new ball, while the spinners will enjoy themselves in the middle overs. All in all, it would be one thrilling contest in the hot weather of Dubai. Batting second might help the teams with the dew factor coming into play in the latter half of the game.

Playing combinations

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Head to Head

Played: 24 | KXIP won: 12 | RCB won: 12 | NR: 0

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami

Captain: Virat Kohli ; Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Devdutt Padikali, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, James Neesham, Shivam Dube, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Navdeep Saini

Captain: Mayank Agarwal ; Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.