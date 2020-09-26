IPL 2020, Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

KKR will lock horns with SRH in Match 8 of IPL 2020 on Saturday (September 26).

Both teams suffered defeats in their respective season-opener.

Match 8 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 26).

Both teams failed to win their respective season-opener. David Warner’s SRH was outclassed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Dinesh Karthik’s KKR lost to the defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Sunrisers’ batting unit is heavily reliant on the opening duo of Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, struggled to get their bowling combination on spot in their last match.

Overall, a riveting fixture awaits as both teams would be aiming to register their first victory in IPL 2020.

Pitch and Weather Report

Abu Dhabi has always been a spinners’ paradise. For pacers, a drop in pace, coupled with subtle variations, would be the key to get through the middle overs. Both teams would love to chase here since dew will make things a bit tricky for bowlers in the second innings.

Playing combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (c), Mohammad Nabi, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Head to Head

Played: 17; KKR won: 10; SRH won; 7

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shubman Gill, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Manish Pandey, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitesh Rana, Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Eoin Morgan, Vice-captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh