IPL 2020, Match 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

KXIP might play Chris Gayle in place of Nicholas Pooran at Sharjah.

Jos Buttler will be back in Royals playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ninth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 27).

Royals have played one game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which they won by 16 runs. KXIP, on the other hand, have played two matches with one win and one loss.

Pitch and weather report

Bowlers will have to be more careful as the small boundaries in Sharjah will assist the batsmen. The team winning the toss will most likely choose to bat first to set up a massive total.

The conditions will not be too warm because of the hazy moonlight. The level of humidity, however, will be near 79%.

Playing combinations

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Steve Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 19 | RR won: 10 | KXIP won: 9

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 3 | RR won: 1 | KXIP won: 2

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal, Robin Uthappa, James Neesham, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Mohammad Shami, Jofra Archer.

Captain: KL Rahul; Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Glenn Maxwell, Murugan Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer.

Captain: Steve Smith; Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.