IPL 2020: ‘MS Dhoni is a genius’ – Sam Curran on his surprise batting promotion against Mumbai Indians

Curran hails skipper Dhoni for promoting him up the order.

CSK defeated MI in the IPL 2020 opener by five wickets.

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 started off with a brilliant match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where the MS Dhoni-led side emerged victorious by five wickets.

After the game, CSK all-rounder Sam Curran showered praiseworthy comments on his skipper Dhoni.

“I was actually really excited when I was coming to Chennai. I landed a day before yesterday so met a lot of guys just straight on the bus. I didn’t actually think about my game too much and went out there to do what I do,” said Curran at the post-match chat show.

“To be honest, very surprised I went in. But, he’s a genius, he (Dhoni) obviously thought something but a great win in the end,” Curran hailed MSD.

Curran revealed the game-plan of CSK when he arrived at the crease

During CSK’s chase of 163, Dhoni promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of himself for maintaining the left hand-right hand combination. The English cricketer went on to play a quickfire 6-ball 18 runs to put his side in a comfortable position.

Curran revealed that the team had decided to go against Krunal Pandya who was bowling the 18th over of CSK innings.

“I think the left-right combination was his plan and we thought the 18th over from Krunal Pandya was our target no matter what happens – a six or out mentality. That’s how you’ve got to play this game. Take the risk, and if it comes off, it comes off if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” the 22-year-old added further.

In the end, Faf du Plessis (58*) and Dhoni took CSK over the line and registered their first win of the competition. Ambati Rayudu also made a significant contribution with his 71-run innings.

The next game of ‘Yellow Army’ is on September 22 when they will lock horns with the 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah. Mumbai, on the other hand, will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 23.