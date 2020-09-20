IPL 2020: MS Dhoni ‘shakes his head in disappointment’ after Deepak Chahar’s sloppy fielding

Dhoni was seen unhappy with Chahar's fielding near the boundary.

CSK won their first game of IPL 2020 by five wickets.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) accomplished success in their very first game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. CSK got the better off their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of the competition.

The ‘Yellow Army’ chased down the set target of 163 in the last over of their innings with five wickets in hand. Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58*) were the chief architect behind CSK’s epic chase.

Apart from the heavy competition between the two sides, one aspect which attracted maximum eyeballs was the display of poor fielding. CSK, as well as MI players, were sloppy in the outfield.

During the MI innings, a glimpse of horrible fielding got noticed when CSK pacer Deepak Chahar fumbled to pick up the ball cleanly and ended up conceding four runs. The schoolboy error didn’t impress Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

Albeit, MSD is not known for showing emotions on the cricket field, but a terrible effort by Chahar couldn’t stop the Ranchi-born to show his disappointment.

It all happened in the 19th over of MI innings when tailender James Pattinson whacked the third ball of Lungi Ngidi over to mid-wicket.

Chahar, who was positioned near the boundary, moved to his right to gather the ball. But he didn’t bend enough and missed to pick up the ball, thereby conceding four runs.

Dhoni wasn’t happy with the effort made by Chahar as he was seen shaking his head in disappointment.

Rayudu reveals the secret of his blistering knock

During CSK’s chase, Rayudu scored 71 runs to guide his side over the line. For his dazzling performance, the 34-year-old was gratified with the ‘Player of the Match’ award. While receiving the recognition, Rayudu revealed how training during the lockdown period really helped him out.

“We were training in lockdown, we were really eager, and as we get older, we need to train. The surface was good. I think once the dew came on, the pitch quickened a bit, it was doing a bit with the new ball,” said Rayudu.

“I just wanted to stuck in and wanted some runs. We practised in Chennai, that really helped and in Dubai as well, so I’m happy,” he added.