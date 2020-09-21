IPL 2020: Preity Zinta slams BCCI for an umpiring howler that cost KXIP a match against DC

Preity Zinta expressed her frustration over an umpiring howler which proved too expensive for KXIP in the end.

DC edged past KXIP in the super over after restricting the latter to 157/8 in 20 overs.

It’s that time of the year again when everything that occurs between the twenty-two yards of the cricketing field takes the centre-stage of public consciousness.

The cricket’s very own grand annual carnival, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, is well underway in the foreign land of the UAE.

Montages and writings of destructive bowling, explosive batting and stunning catches rule the social media. But umpiring howlers, alone generate more reactions, outrages and evoke some raw emotions that otherwise lie buried deep within the heart of cricketing fandom.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) co-owner Preity Zinta has expressed her angst and displeasure over an umpiring blunder that proved too costly for the franchise.

The whole incident occurred in the penultimate over of the KXIP run-chase when Mayank Agarwal pushed the ball towards the cover region and dashed for a couple.

On-field umpire Nitin Menon signalled a run short as he thought Chris Jordan missed his first run by a whisker. The replay, however, showed that Jordan did cross the crease before running for the second run.

In the end, KXIP finished their innings on 157/8 and found themselves just a run short of the victory which might have been avoided if not for the umpiring blunder.

‘It’s time BCCI introduces new rules’

Zinta took to Twitter and wrote that there’s no point boasting about the advancement of technology if it can’t be used in the game to reduce such human errors.

“I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip,” tweeted Zinta.

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

“I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss and in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead and being positive as always,” she added in another tweet.