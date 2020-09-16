IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals comes up with a cheeky reply to Scott Styris predictions

Scott Styris, renowned for his bold and profound insights of the game, recently forecasted that status of the points table by the end of round-robin stage of IPL 2020.

There, he predicted that the star-studded Rajasthan Royals (RR) would end up at the bottom of the points table.

The ex-New Zealand cricketer also opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) would top the table and go on to win IPL 2020.

Further, the cricketer-turned-commentator predicted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) would accompany DC in the playoffs.

Now, the Royals have come up with a cheeky reply to Styris’ tweet, which boldly affirmed about the franchise finishing last.

“Just casually saving the tweet here,” replied the Royals’.

A flabbergasted Styris then responded to RR’s post and wrote, “Love it! Would love nothing better than you to prove me wrong. BUT… you’ve got my boy Ish “reetinder” Sodhi there helping you out… Can’t back you on this alone. ”

RR’s fielding a strong squad in IPL 2020

On the contrary, the Royals have a strong unit this time around with some exciting recruits.

RR boasts a galaxy of international stars such as Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye and Oshane Thomas in their lineup.

The Royals also have a strong Indian contingent in their roster, featuring the likes of Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Manan Vohra and Jaydev Unadkat.

Furthermore, in the last auctions, RR’s invested for the future by bagging the 2020 U19 World Cup sensations Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi.

On Tuesday, RR instated Australian spin wizard Shane Warne as the brand ambassador and team mentor.

Warne helped the Royals clinch the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. Earlier, he helped groom several youngsters during his stint with the franchise as a captain and coach.