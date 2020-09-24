IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma joins Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni in the 200 sixes club

Rohit has become the fourth batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL.

The MI skipper guided his team to their first victory in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma added another record to his name when he came out to bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Wednesday.

During the 14th over of MI innings bowled by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit smashed two humongous sixes to complete his 200 maximums in the cash-rich league. The ‘Hitman’ became the second Indian player to hit 200 sixes in the history of IPL.

The 33-year-old is now just behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has so far hit 212 sixes in the lucrative league.

When it comes to the overall list, Rohit is ranked number four and is behind West Indies explosive batter Chris Gayle (326) and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers (214).

Most sixes in IPL

326 – Chris Gayle

214 – AB de Villiers

212 – MS Dhoni

200 – Rohit Sharma *

194 – Suresh Raina

190 – Virat Kohli

Rohit guided MI to their first win in IPL 2020

Rohit looked in blistering touch during the match against KKR. He scored 80 off 54 with 6 sixes and 3 fours. The MI captain led from the front and took the defending champions to a mammoth total of 195/5.

The Mumbaikar was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (47), as the pair added an 89-run stand for the second wicket.

In reply, the Dinesh Karthik-led side could only manage to score 146/9 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 49 runs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 195/5 (Rohit Sharma 80, Suryakumar Yadav 47; Shivam Mavi 2/32) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 146 for 9 (Pat Cummins 33, Dinesh Karthik 30, James Pattinson 2-25) by 49 runs.