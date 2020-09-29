IPL 2020: ‘Sabme hai Tewatia’ – Virender Sehwag reacts to Kieron Pollard’s blazing knock against RCB

Virender Sehwag reacts after Kieron Pollard almost pulled off a win for MI against RCB on Monday.

Pollard scored 60 not out off just 24 balls with five sixes.

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) star all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, nearly pulled off a sensational victory for his side against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

The West Indies power-striker took RCB bowlers to the cleaners and hammered 60 off just 24 balls. His breathtaking knock helped Mumbai to tie the game.

Chasing a mammoth target of 202, the Rohit Sharma-led side were struggling at 78/4 in the 12th over when Pollard joined Ishan Kishan in the middle. At that stage, it appeared that MI wouldn’t even reach near the RCB total.

However, things changed suddenly when Pollard shifted gears in the 17th over bowled by leg-spinner Adam Zampa. During that over, the Caribbean giant smashed the leggie for one four and three sixes to score 27 runs.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli then handed over the ball to another spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. In that over, Pollard hit two more sixes to reach his half-century from just 20 deliveries. At the same time, Ishan was also punishing the bowlers to take the game away from RCB.

Sehwag compared Pollard’s knock to Rahul Tewatia’s innings

Both the batters brought the equation to 17 from the last four balls. Ishan slammed two sixes off Isuru Udana’s over before being dismissed for 99 on the fifth delivery. Now, all eyes were on Pollard who was facing the last ball with five runs required to win the contest.

The Trinidadian cricketer hit a four to equal the score, but RCB managed to clinch two points with win in the super over.

After seeing the tremendous batting by Pollard, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to shower praiseworthy comments on the 33-year-old in his unique style. The cricketer-turned-commentator compared Pollard’s knock with Rahul Tewatia’s blistering innings against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

“Sabme hai Tewatia , jagaane waala chahiye. Polly Polly #RCBvMI,” Sehwag tweeted.