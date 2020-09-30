IPL 2020: ‘SRH outplayed us in all three departments’ – DC skipper Shreyas Iyer after the loss

Shreyas Iyer criticised batsmen for not taking enough doubles in the game.

DC lost their first match in IPL 2020 against SRH on Tuesday.

In the eleventh match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the David Warner-led side emerged as victorious.

It was the first win for SRH in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, while for the Capitals, it was their first loss. With the win, SRH have reached the sixth position in the points table.

Unlike their previous two games, in Tuesday’s encounter, the Sunrisers did what they do best. They posted a competitive total by solving their middle-order issues, raised their fielding standards, and shined in the bowling department.

Batting first, SRH scored 162/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Warner (45), Jonny Bairstow (53) and Kane Williamson (41) all made valuable contributions in the game. The Orange Army also bowled with a similar approach.

Rashid Khan with 3 for 14 in his quota of 4 overs was the pick of bowlers. He was well supported by the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25), and T Natarajan (1/25). They restricted DC at 147/7 to win the contest by 15 runs.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer also noticed the improvement in SRH and admitted that Warner & Co. outplayed them in all three departments.

“We were pretty much happy with 162; it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that,” said Iyer at the post-match presentation.

We didn’t take doubles to capitalize the size of the ground: Iyer

Iyer said that the pitch did behave differently during the second innings but also acknowledged that his side failed to execute the plans properly.

“It was surprising, and in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat. We thought dew would come on, but we can’t give any reasons at this moment. We didn’t execute the way we wanted to,” added the 25-year-old.

The 25-year-old reckoned that the ground was big and the batsmen should have concentrated on taking doubles in order to release the pressure.

“Lot of learnings from this wicket and conditions. Ricky went in (during the time-out), and we needed one batsman to take a chance as the required rate was pretty high.”

“The ground is very big, and we didn’t capitalize on taking doubles. We knew boundaries are big here, and doubles will be key for us, It didn’t work out for us. Hopefully next time we can maximize the opportunities,” concluded Iyer.