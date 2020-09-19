IPL 2020: The oldest and youngest players in all eight teams

The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to get down to the business on Saturday (September 19). The first game of IPL 2020 will be held between reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi.

Just like any other season, this year too will feature players from all age brackets. While Super Kings have plenty of senior cricketers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in quite a few youngsters in their side.

On that note, let us have a look at the youngest and oldest players of all the eight IPL teams:

1. Rajasthan Royals

The 2008 IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a great mixture of young and old players for the thirteenth season.

Robin Uthappa, the 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, is the oldest fellow in RR squad for IPL 2020.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 18-year-old sensation, is the youngest lad in Royals squad.

The average age of the Rajasthan team is 25.68 years.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Under the captaincy of David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be prime candidates to win the IPL 2020. SRH would be hoping to replicate the 2016 season performance when they became the champions.

The oldest player in the SRH side is India wicket-keeper batsman, Wriddhiman Saha, who is 35 years old.

18-year-old Abdul Samad from Jammu and Kashmir is the youngest cricketer in the Sunrisers squad.

The average age of the SRH squad is 26.68 years.

3. Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would be expecting to change their fortunes this year under the captaincy of Karnataka talisman KL Rahul.

The 40-year-old Chris Gayle is the oldest player in Kings’ squad. At the same time, Ravi Bishnoi is the youngest member with the age of 19.

The average age of the KXIP squad is 26.76 years.

4. Mumbai Indians

The most successful IPL team in terms of trophies, Mumbai Indians (MI), will be tournament favourites this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won the IPL for a record four times.

Though the oldest player in Mumbai is Lasith Malinga, who is 36 years old, but he won’t be a part of MI in IPL 2020. In his absence, the most senior player currently is 34-year-old Mitchell McClenaghan.

21-year-old Jharkhand cricketer Anukul Roy is MI’s youngest player.

The average age of the Mumbai team is 27.54 years.

5. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) made it to the playoffs in the last season. Fans would be expecting a stellar performance from the Shyreas Iyer-led side this year as well.

The most senior member in DC is veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who is 37-year-old. At the same time, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw at 20 is the youngest lad.

The average age of DC squad is 27.54 years.

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would be hoping to change the history in IPL 2020.

The oldest player in RCB is pace bowler Dale Steyn, who is 37-year-old. Similarly, the youngest cricketer is 20-year-old Devdutt Paddikal.

The average age of the RCB squad is 29.29 years.

7. Chennai Super Kings

The runners-up of previous edition Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is often called ‘Daddy’s Army’ because of the majority of senior players in the side.

The 41-year-old leg-spinner Imran Tahir is the oldest member of CSK while 22-year-old English all-rounder Sam Curran is the youngest lad in the squad.

31.41 years of the average age in the CSK squad.

8) Kolkata Knight Riders

Surprisingly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with an average age of 31.61 years, are the oldest team in this year’s IPL.

35-year-old Dinesh Karthik is the oldest player while 20-year-old pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the youngest member of KKR side.