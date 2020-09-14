IPL 2020: Venky Mysore welcomes Ali Khan to KKR family as Harry Gurney’s replacement

After impressive performances in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, USA international Ali Khan was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as Harry Gurney‘s replacement. The KKR CEO, Venky Mysore, confirmed on Sunday.

Khan was a part of Trinabago Knight Riders’ (TKR) triumphant title-winning campaign in CPL 2020. TKR remained unbeaten throughout the league stages and then the knockouts, to clinch the trophy with a record 12-match winning streak.

“Welcome to the #KKRfamily @IamAlikhan23! Enjoy @IPL & the experience. Tough luck @gurneyhf. Get well soon. You will be missed. @KKRiders @TKRiders #KKRHaiTaiyaar,” Mysore tweeted.

Khan played an integral role with the ball during the CPL with his vital breakthroughs. Therefore, he went on to become the first USA-based cricketer to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In CPL 2020, Khan scalped eight wickets in as many matches and possessed an economy of 7.43. His animated celebration post-Jonathan Carter‘s dismissal became a talking point of the season.

The 29-year-old pacer has been part of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) before.

Back in 2018, West Indies’ T20 icon, DJ Bravo, during his stint at Canada’s Global T20 League saw the potential in the pacer. Bravo convinced the owners to obtain Khan’s services for CPL in the subsequent edition.

Gurney out, Tambe in

Earlier, Gurney pulled out of IPL 2020, due to a shoulder injury. He also missed out on England’s premier domestic tournament, Vitality T20 Blast, for the same reason. The Englishman is scheduled to go under the knife for treatment.

Further, veteran cricketer Pravin Tambe, after an impressive show in CPL 2020, has also been acquired by the Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Mysore has confirmed that the franchise has roped in the leg-spinner to be part of their coaching staff. Tambe now would be a member of the newly refreshed KKR’s coaching staff, under the head coach Brendon McCullum.